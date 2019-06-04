West Ham fans react to Declan Rice’s tweet to Mason Mount

West Ham fans have urged Declan Rice to get Mason Mount to join the Hammers.
The West Ham midfielder sent out a tweet to Mount earlier and the Hammers faithful responded with tweets asking him to convince the Chelsea midfielder to join the club.
😂❤️ soon back on the pitch together bro😉 https://t.co/Dj2HfwYQNb
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) June 3, 2019
Mount was on loan at Derby County this past season and he almost helped them get promoted. He picked up 11 goals and 4 assists for the Championship side.
It will be interesting to see if he gets his first-team chance at Stamford Bridge next season. The midfielder is clearly a big talent but he needs time and exposure at the top level to succeed.
Chelsea are stacked in the midfield and it seems unlikely that they will be able to give him the platform to shine.
Mount might have to leave the Blues in order to play regular first-team football.
He has already proven himself in the Championship and he will be looking to join a Premier League club if he decides to move.
Here is what the West Ham fans tweeted to Declan Rice earlier.
