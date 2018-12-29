West Ham fans react to Declan Rice’s new deal

West Ham have agreed on a new deal with Declan Rice.
The 19-year-old has signed a long term contract which will keep him at the club until 2024.
Rice was linked with a move away from the club earlier in the season and the Hammers fans will be delighted to see that he has committed his future to the club.
Initially, the two parties struggled to reach an agreement due to the player’s demands but it seems that West Ham have decided to secure his services for the long run.
The midfielder has been outstanding for Manuel Pellegrini’s side this season and he is key to West Ham’s present and future.
Holding on to his services was a priority for the club and they have managed to get it over the line.
Rice is already a very good player for West Ham and he is likely to develop into a Premier League star in future. He is the best young talent at the club by some distance.
West Ham fans could not hide their joy after the announcement and some of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.
Here are some of the reactions.
