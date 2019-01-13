Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Declan Rice’s derby display

West Ham picked up a morale boosting win over Arsenal in the London derby yesterday.

The Hammers went ahead in the second half through Declan Rice and they managed to hold on to their advantage.

The 1-0 win takes them up to 9th in the Premier League standings and Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping to build on this result and finish the season strongly.

West Ham will be aiming for a top seven finish after the kind of transfer window they had in the summer.

The fans were pretty impressed with the performances of their players against the Gunners and Declan Rice managed to steal the show.

The young defensive midfielder was excellent in breaking up the play and controlling the tempo of the game. He also managed to score the winning goal for his side.

West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance yesterday and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

 

 

