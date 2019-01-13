West Ham fans react to Declan Rice’s derby display

West Ham picked up a morale boosting win over Arsenal in the London derby yesterday.
The Hammers went ahead in the second half through Declan Rice and they managed to hold on to their advantage.
The 1-0 win takes them up to 9th in the Premier League standings and Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping to build on this result and finish the season strongly.
West Ham will be aiming for a top seven finish after the kind of transfer window they had in the summer.
The fans were pretty impressed with the performances of their players against the Gunners and Declan Rice managed to steal the show.
The young defensive midfielder was excellent in breaking up the play and controlling the tempo of the game. He also managed to score the winning goal for his side.
West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance yesterday and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
I am running out of words for this boy. Immense again today. The emotion behind that celebration reminded me of when Tony Cottee first scored for the club. He will never, ever forget that moment and neither will we. Congratulations @_DeclanRice you’re a fucking star mate xxx pic.twitter.com/tOTa05x5es
— Dave Walker (SD&CC) (@davewalkersdcc) January 12, 2019
@_DeclanRice You were OUTSTANDING today broski! 👏🏾 I caught your goal on camera 👊🏾. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/xg2wVhNf1y
— David Blaine (@J1UVY_SOSA) January 12, 2019
Declan Rice’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal:
100% dribbles completed
86% pass accuracy
10 ball recoveries
3 interceptions
2 clearances
2 tackles
2 shots
1 goal
Complete performance. 💪 pic.twitter.com/okuYCNXmyr
— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 12, 2019
Brilliant performance and brilliant goal. Well done @_DeclanRice ⚒❤️⚽️⚒⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/r9EdLbOcJd
— Tracey (@traceywhufc11) January 12, 2019
Outside of West Ham fans who see him every week, if you didn’t believe the hype around Declan Rice then now is the time to take notice. Absolutely fantastic today. #WHUFC
— Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) January 12, 2019
Things we learnt today:
• Declan Rice has the finishing ability of Messi
• Arnie is leaving
• Nasri is a unreal signing
— West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) January 12, 2019
I’ve run out of things to say about you. Same every week, composed and class. You are already sensational and will go all the way to the top. You can see how much the goal meant. Football needs more of you @_DeclanRice ⚒💜💙 pic.twitter.com/IUQMb5RrQR
— West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) January 12, 2019