West Ham fans react to Declan Rice performance vs Everton

West Ham registered their first Premier League win under Manuel Pellegrini after comfortably beating Everton on Sunday.
After losing four games in a row, the Hammers bounced back strongly and earned a fantastic 3-1 win over the Toffees at Goodison Park.
Andriy Yarmolenko scored twice, while Marko Arnautovic added another for the Hammers.
Just before the break, Gylfi Sigurdsson powered in a header from Jonjoe Kenny’s cross, but Cenk Tosun missed two good opportunities to score.
It was a brilliant team performance from the Hammers, but one player who really impressed was Declan Rice.
The 19-year-old was outstanding in the defensive midfield role. He was very good with his passing and was defensively very solid.
West Ham fans have praised him heavily on social networking site Twitter, with many claiming him to be the future captain of the club.
Here are some of the best reactions from West Ham fans on Twitter:
Declan Rice vs Everton
40 passes
83% pass accuracy
1 dribble won
5 tackles won
1 interception
2 clearances
2 blocked shots
6/9 duels won
Played as a CDM – his secondary position. Class performance. 19 years of age. Superb player. 🔨 pic.twitter.com/2q1dU7k02E
— FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) September 16, 2018
great game today Declan. Defo Man of the Match.
— Martin Webb (@webbywebster67) September 17, 2018
Declan Rice is absolutely superb. This DM role looks like his position. Complete brick wall. Get his new contract signed now @WestHamUtd
— West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) September 16, 2018
Declan Rice is some player. Played such a big role in the victory by controlling the midfield and showing a lot of maturity at such a young age. pic.twitter.com/sxkjNGgmqi
— West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) September 17, 2018
What a performance from Declan Rice today. Executed his role in front of the back four to perfection. Brilliant 👏
— Wᴇsᴛ Hᴀᴍ Sᴏᴄɪᴀʟ (@WestHamSocial) September 16, 2018
#whufc are not willing to pay Declan Rice £30k a week, but they’re willing to pay that lazy prick Wilshere £100k a week. Figure that one out 🤷♂️
— ⚒ Forever West Ham ⚒ (@ForeverWestHam4) September 7, 2018
Very well played sir. Different class today 💪⚒
— Matt (@whu_hearney) September 16, 2018
You were outstanding
— Telvis (@Telv1s) September 16, 2018
The victory meant that West Ham have moved out of the bottom three. They are 16th in the Premier League table, one point and a place behind Fulham.