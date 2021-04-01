West Ham fans react to Declan Rice display vs Poland

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice put on a splendid performance for his country against Poland in the World Cup qualifiers last night.

The 22-year-old was chosen as the man of the match.





The defensive midfielder put on a disciplined performance for Gareth Southgate’s side against Poland and he helped England dominate the contest from the centre of the park.

The West Ham ace protected the England back four and helped break up the opposition play time and again last night.

Rice has been quite impressive for David Moyes’s side so far this season and he seems to have carried that form into the international break as well.

The 22-year-old has had a fruitful international break with England and his performances over the last few weeks could help him cement his place in the starting lineup for the Euros.

Rice could play a key role for England this summer. With teams looking to grind out results in a knockout competition, the West Ham midfielder’s skillset could be very useful. He could help the Three Lions defend better and his presence would allow the creative players to operate with more freedom without leaving the side vulnerable at the back.

Some of the West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 22-year-old’s display against Poland and here is what they had to say.

Declan Rice is MOTM once again. Simply outstanding. — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) March 31, 2021

It’s crazy how many people here don’t understand the role of a holding midfielder, well done dec, superb as always ⚒⚒ — Dorian (@RiddimSlaps) April 1, 2021

We’ve been telling you he’s world class for 2 years now and we are just being prove right now🤷‍♂️ Cry some more in the comments if you like, won’t change his ability 💪 — West Ham Report (@WestHam_Report) April 1, 2021

Best dm Itl said it once and I’ll say it again — Jack (@JackkWHU) March 31, 2021

You love to see it 😍⚒️ — ellie (@ellieWHU) March 31, 2021

