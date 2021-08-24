West Ham fans react to Declan Rice’s display vs Leicester

West Ham United picked up a 4-1 home win over Leicester City in the Premier League last night.

The Hammers have now won both of their league matches, and David Moyes will be delighted with his team’s start to the campaign.

Goals from Michail Antonio (2), Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma sealed a comfortable victory for the London club.

They were given a helping hand after Leicester City went down to ten men following Ayoze Perez’s dismissal in the 40th minute.

The Spaniard’s reckless tackle on Fornals deservedly resulted in a red card, and the Hammers cashed in.

Regardless of the one-man advantage, West Ham produced a thoroughly professional performance, and the fans were particularly pleased with Declan Rice’s display.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has made an impressive start to the Premier League season.

Rice has done to break up the opposition play and protect the centre-backs against Newcastle and Leicester.

The West Ham midfielder has also contributed offensively, with his impressive passing in the final third.

Some West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance against Leicester – here is what they had to say.

Really was one of the best performances I've ever seen from a player in a @WestHam shirt — StephenJL (@skyellis666) August 23, 2021

Right now the shock isn’t that we want 100m for him but that no one’s offered it tbh — Adam Cox (@that_island) August 23, 2021

He was amazing tonight. Picked up everything. — ⚒️ Dennis ⚒️ (@DennistheGrey) August 23, 2021

He’s unreal it’s a joke — G🆎ES⚒#GSBOUT (@whugabes) August 23, 2021

Declan Rice vs. Leicester City: 95.5% pass accuracy

82 total touches

21 final third passes attempted

20 final third passes completed

8 long passes attempted

7 long passes completed

7 ball recoveries

3/4 tackles won

3 interceptions

2 clearances Absolutely outstanding. pic.twitter.com/tSCYJmNFVa — Dan Woffenden (@danwoff98) August 23, 2021

