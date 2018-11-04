West Ham fans react to Declan Rice display vs Burnley

West Ham have struggled to maintain their consistency this season despite spending big in the summer transfer window. However, one player who has been an epitome of consistency this season for the Hammers is young midfielder Declan Rice.
The 19-year-old has been outstanding in almost every single game. While the club are dithering to offer him the contract he wants, on the pitch he is buzzing with confidence at the moment.
Against Burnley, he made two tackles and four clearances. He attempted 53 passes with nearly 85% accuracy. While summer signing Felipe Anderson stole the show as West Ham won 4-2 against Burnley, the Hammers fans are drooling over Rice once again.
Many believe he has the potential to become a “world class” player in the future. There are others who are urging the club to give him a fat contract he duly deserves.
Rice is in excellent form at the moment, and West Ham should not hesitate to tie him down to a lucrative deal as early as possible.
@_DeclanRice you were superb yesterday!! Just know us fans adore you and truly hope u stick with us ⚒⚒ everyone is behind you and believe u are our next captain ⚒⚒
— MrsHammer (@05Jemma) November 4, 2018
@davidgold Can I ask what is going on with @_DeclanRice contract? Another outstanding performance yesterday and fully deserved to be rewarded and know that he is now, our future!! Let’s not lose our home grown players like we did in the past ⚒⚒
— MrsHammer (@05Jemma) November 4, 2018
Declan rice and we still don’t give him what he wants
— Tom quinn (@Tomquin98823884) November 4, 2018
Declan Rice and Grady Diangana, the two youngest players on the pitch yesterday, were absolutely brilliant once again.
Get them both tied down to new contracts that they deserve and then the future is looking bright. #WHUFC #COYI
— West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) November 4, 2018
Declan Rice is world class.
— Virginho (@YxungGeezer) November 4, 2018
@davidgold sign up @_DeclanRice he’s been our best player
— Toby Knight (@Knighter487) November 3, 2018