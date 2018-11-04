Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Declan Rice display vs Burnley

West Ham fans react to Declan Rice display vs Burnley

4 November, 2018 English Premier League, West Ham


West Ham have struggled to maintain their consistency this season despite spending big in the summer transfer window. However, one player who has been an epitome of consistency this season for the Hammers is young midfielder Declan Rice.

The 19-year-old has been outstanding in almost every single game. While the club are dithering to offer him the contract he wants, on the pitch he is buzzing with confidence at the moment.

Against Burnley, he made two tackles and four clearances. He attempted 53 passes with nearly 85% accuracy. While summer signing Felipe Anderson stole the show as West Ham won 4-2 against Burnley, the Hammers fans are drooling over Rice once again.

Many believe he has the potential to become a “world class” player in the future. There are others who are urging the club to give him a fat contract he duly deserves.

Rice is in excellent form at the moment, and West Ham should not hesitate to tie him down to a lucrative deal as early as possible.

