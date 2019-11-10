West Ham fans react to Declan Rice display vs Burnley

West Ham were flying high in the Premier League not so long ago. But after failing to win in their last six Premier League games – including the defeat against Burnley – the Hammers find themselves two places above the relegation zone after 12 games.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side suffered back to back defeats as they lost 3-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
West Ham went into backfoot very early in the game as the Clarets took the lead through Ashley Barnes’ close-range effort.
Chris Wood doubled Burnley’s lead just before half-time. Any chance of a potential revival was killed off when the Hammers goalkeeper Roberto turned the ball into his own net from an Ashley Westwood corner early in the second half.
After the match, the Hammers fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Declan Rice, who has been really disappointing in recent games.
The 20-year-old is one of the brightest young midfielders in England, but on this occasion many fans are not convinced with his effort for the side.
He suggested after the game that the Hammers were bullied by Burnley but the youngster was unable to involve himself enough to make an impact.
Rice is also trash. Offers nothing at the moment
— James Adams (@byclejordin) November 9, 2019
Keeper is shit. Anderson, Diop and rice overrated in my opinion. I know they’ve all been poor but them 3 have stood out when they are meant to be our best in those positions.
— Ashley Miles (@ashmilesWHUFC) November 9, 2019
People quick to blame Anderson because he cost so much money….yet Rice is getting away with murder. Hes been dreadful this season but hes from the academy so we cant slate him #COYI
— 父 Steve 父 (@steve_whufc7) November 9, 2019
Rice shouldn’t be playing for England the way he’s playing either. Gone downhill alongside that long headed useless prick Noble
— ⚽️⚒TOM’S WHUFC⚒⚽️ (@aldredtj) November 9, 2019
another Declan rice disasterclass
— Awosika✊ (@Iam_toluu) November 10, 2019