Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Declan Rice display vs Burnley

West Ham fans react to Declan Rice display vs Burnley

10 November, 2019 Burnley, English Premier League, West Ham

West Ham were flying high in the Premier League not so long ago. But after failing to win in their last six Premier League games – including the defeat against Burnley – the Hammers find themselves two places above the relegation zone after 12 games.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side suffered back to back defeats as they lost 3-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League clash on Saturday.

West Ham went into backfoot very early in the game as the Clarets took the lead through Ashley Barnes’ close-range effort.

Chris Wood doubled Burnley’s lead just before half-time. Any chance of a potential revival was killed off when the Hammers goalkeeper Roberto turned the ball into his own net from an Ashley Westwood corner early in the second half.

After the match, the Hammers fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Declan Rice, who has been really disappointing in recent games.

The 20-year-old is one of the brightest young midfielders in England, but on this occasion many fans are not convinced with his effort for the side.

He suggested after the game that the Hammers were bullied by Burnley but the youngster was unable to involve himself enough to make an impact.

Jurgen Klopp explains delight with Liverpool’s evolution under him before Manchester City clash
Gary Lineker says Tottenham striker Harry Kane has serious competition for his England place in Chelsea's Tammy Abraham

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com