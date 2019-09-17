West Ham fans react to Dean Smith’s post match comments on Twitter

West Ham drew 0-0 against Aston Villa in their Premier League clash on Monday night.
The Hammers have made a strong recovery after they lost 5-0 against Manchester City in their first game. In fact, they could have gone to third in the table had they won against Villa at Villa Park.
Nevertheless, following yesterday’s result, they are now unbeaten in their last four Premier League games.
Although West Ham finished with 10 men after Arthur Masuaku was dismissed with 23 minutes left for picking up two bookings, the Hammers managed 53% of possession during the match.
The visitors created more chances and registered 13 shots. However, the best chance of the match probably fell to Villa striker Wesley, who headed wide from about six yards out.
Villa boss Dean Smith said after the match that his side were the better team of the two, and that it was a missed opportunity for them to pick up all three points.
Many West Ham fans are bemused with Smith’s post-match comments and have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Christ almighty 🙄
— Argheffbee (@54bobb) September 16, 2019
Was he drunk?????
— Nigel Adams (@NigelAd27749696) September 16, 2019
Well Masuaku got a second yellow without a contact being made, how about Fredericks penalty claim?
— Dani (@BeselidhjaFc) September 16, 2019
I’ve no idea what Smith was seeing tonight, he’s spent a fortune on some absolute guff and they will struggle all season.
— timCOYI (@tim1967td) September 16, 2019
Deluded 🤷🏻♂️
— Rob Patterson (@robpatterson24) September 16, 2019
If he thinks they was the better team he’s deluded
— Chris (@MR_bucket5) September 16, 2019
West Ham will face Manchester United at home in their next game, while Villa will travel to north London to face Arsenal in their next Premier League game.