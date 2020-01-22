West Ham fans react to David Moyes’ latest transfer update

West Ham United boss David Moyes has revealed that the club are working on bringing in new players this month, but at the same time has warned that there’s a ‘good chance’ they may fail to land anyone.
It has been a frustrating window so far for the Hammers who are lying just above the relegation zone. Moyes is keen to make new additions, but has admitted that it is not easy to sign players in January.
West Ham failed in their attempt to land Gedson Fernandes who moved to Tottenham Hotspur instead this month. The Hammers are also being linked with a move for Sander Berge, but Moyes has refused to comment on the player.
“Probably the same story – trying to bring them in, trying to do it quickly if the right ones are there but you’re hearing it from all the managers’ it’s not easy to do business in January,” said Moyes to Football London.
“We could really do with players who hit the ground running but also for the future as well and trying to get that balance is not easy this month.
“We’ve been linked with quite a few so identifying just one would be wrong, you could name te or twelve.
“Obviously we will try to add one player, maybe two at a push but there is a good chance we couldn’t get anybody, like most clubs.”
Many West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction on Moyes’s latest comments. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Kessie would be perfect. Do badly need Sander Berge end of the season if we can get him though. Looks class.
— DK ⚒ (@Dom_A_King) January 21, 2020
If looking at table and seeing we are 1 PT of of 19th as it stands the board don’t do something we will be going down
— mark palazon (@PalazonMark) January 21, 2020
Unless we sign a player or players who can come in and genuinely make a difference, I wouldn’t bother anyway. Clubs rarely sell their best players in January so we may as well stick with what we have.
— Jamie Moore⚒ (@JamieMoore76) January 21, 2020
Funny how when moyes came in he said he expected to make signings.. 20+ days later he’s now saying he will sign none… why do the club jump around so much with their approach in the transfer market? Why is there no clear plan?
— mark speller (@supersonic_mark) January 21, 2020
He already knows no one’s coming. Every club around us are making their business and bringing players in and we’ll end up with the same shallow squad. These owners deserves relegation. These owners doesn’t deserve us. Shameful.
— Hammers Brasil (@hammers_br) January 21, 2020
West Ham will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night. The Hammers must look to sign at least one or two players, and it remains to be seen whether they can land some of their targets this month.