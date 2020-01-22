Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to David Moyes’ latest transfer update

West Ham fans react to David Moyes’ latest transfer update

22 January, 2020 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham United boss David Moyes has revealed that the club are working on bringing in new players this month, but at the same time has warned that there’s a ‘good chance’ they may fail to land anyone.

It has been a frustrating window so far for the Hammers who are lying just above the relegation zone. Moyes is keen to make new additions, but has admitted that it is not easy to sign players in January.

West Ham failed in their attempt to land Gedson Fernandes who moved to Tottenham Hotspur instead this month. The Hammers are also being linked with a move for Sander Berge, but Moyes has refused to comment on the player.

“Probably the same story – trying to bring them in, trying to do it quickly if the right ones are there but you’re hearing it from all the managers’ it’s not easy to do business in January,” said Moyes to Football London.

“We could really do with players who hit the ground running but also for the future as well and trying to get that balance is not easy this month.

“We’ve been linked with quite a few so identifying just one would be wrong, you could name te or twelve.

“Obviously we will try to add one player, maybe two at a push but there is a good chance we couldn’t get anybody, like most clubs.”

Many West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction on Moyes’s latest comments. Here are some of the selected tweets:

West Ham will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night. The Hammers must look to sign at least one or two players, and it remains to be seen whether they can land some of their targets this month.

Report: Leeds United on the verge of winning race for Ian Poveda
Report: Newcastle hope to sign Valentino Lazaro this month

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com