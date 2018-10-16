West Ham fans react to Crystal Palace interest in Michail Antonio

During the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reported that Crystal Palace were ready to sign Michail Antonio for £15million, but no deal was completed for the Hammers winger.
The 28-year-old, who is on £70k per week wages at the London club, has made seven appearances (four starts) in the Premier League, but he has been very disappointing for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
Antonio impressed in his first two seasons at the club where he scored 18 goals in all competitions. However, his performances have dipped in the last two seasons including this one, with recurrent injuries being one of the central reasons behind it.
According to reports from Claret and Hugh, Palace are maintaining their interest in him, and could make a move for him in the January transfer window.
Roy Hodgson is a long term admirer of the player and an offer could be on the way. Pellegrini is not keen to sell any of the players from his squad this winter but he has a chance to re-invest in the squad by offloading him.
Some West Ham fans believe that the time has come for him to move on. Here are some of the selected tweets:
