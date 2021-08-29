West Ham fans react to Craig Dawson’s display vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United were held to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League yesterday.

The Hammers took the lead through Pablo Fornals in the 39th minute, but the Eagles got back into the game in the second half through Conor Gallagher.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder scored on the 58th minute to bring his side on level terms.

In-form West Ham striker Michail Antonio put his side ahead in the 68th minute, but Gallagher responded with his second of the game just two minutes later.

The West Ham fans were disappointed to drop two points, especially after their performances in their first two matches.

The Hammers have made an impressive start to the season could have easily won the game with better defensive organisation.

The signing of Kurt Zouma should help them tighten up at the back but the performance of Craig Dawson last night was quite disappointing.

Dawson could have done much better for both goals scored by Palace and he will have to improve immensely if he wants to hold on to his starting berth in the coming weeks.

Several West Ham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 31-year-old’s display.

