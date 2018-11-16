West Ham fans react to club’s update on Andy Carroll

West Ham United played Brentford in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Thursday, coming out on top 2-1.
The game gave a lot of fringe players the chance to get some action, while it also saw those returning from injury pick up some much-needed match fitness.
Javier Hernandez and Robert Snodgrass got the goals, and West Ham were handed a massive boost as Andy Carroll returned to action after an ankle injury kept him out for four months.
The club’s official Twitter account was pleased to see the 29-year-old finally return to action.
Good to see you back out there, AC! pic.twitter.com/ISrJuRi1w7
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 15, 2018
However, not a lot of fans were, and here is how some of them reacted to the update.
Waste of wages. pic.twitter.com/tKUeMkejED
— Kahlil Gibran (@MarsMahad) November 15, 2018
Is it? Waste of space. He might be good on his day every 6 months but for a lot of us fans thats just not good enough!
— Condog (@ConWhite7) November 15, 2018
Gives everything when fit ? Shame he doesn’t train hard eh.
Noble said he’s the worst trainer he’s ever played with .
Doesn’t look after himself off the pitch , doesn’t train hard and is a complete waste of 80k a week for 7 years
— paolodi (@paolodi3) November 15, 2018
I give it 1 game then out for the season
— ongarhammer (@MehlmanMel) November 15, 2018
For his maximum 3 games before he gets injured again?
— Ben Smith (@bensmith_95) November 15, 2018
90 appearances since 2013. You don’t honestly think we are going to get excited about this do you?
— . (@stainton153) November 15, 2018
No it wasn't. Get him fit and get rid in January. PLEASE.
— Owen Robson (@owenwhurobson) November 15, 2018
For how long though
— ⚒IronHammer⚒ (@ClaretnBlueLife) November 15, 2018
Get ready West Ham fans; it’s gonna be a good 3 games!!!
— Daniel Kirby (@DJKirby14) November 15, 2018
Carroll has spent the majority of his time at West Ham injured, and clearly, the fans aren’t happy.
Since arriving from Liverpool in 2012, the Englishman is yet to spend a season fully fit, with bouts of injuries regularly worrying him.
His contract is set to end at the end of the season, and from the look of things, the club won’t likely be keen handing him an extension.