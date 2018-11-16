Blog Teams West Ham West Ham fans react to club’s update on Andy Carroll

West Ham United played Brentford in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Thursday, coming out on top 2-1.

The game gave a lot of fringe players the chance to get some action, while it also saw those returning from injury pick up some much-needed match fitness.

Javier Hernandez and Robert Snodgrass got the goals, and West Ham were handed a massive boost as Andy Carroll returned to action after an ankle injury kept him out for four months.

The club’s official Twitter account was pleased to see the 29-year-old finally return to action.

However, not a lot of fans were, and here is how some of them reacted to the update.

Carroll has spent the majority of his time at West Ham injured, and clearly, the fans aren’t happy.

Since arriving from Liverpool in 2012, the Englishman is yet to spend a season fully fit, with bouts of injuries regularly worrying him.

His contract is set to end at the end of the season, and from the look of things, the club won’t likely be keen handing him an extension.

