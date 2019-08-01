Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Chuba Akpom transfer link

West Ham fans react to Chuba Akpom transfer link

1 August, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing former Arsenal attacker Chuba Akpom and many Hammers fans are excited with the transfer link.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Hammers are considering making a move for the 23-year-old forward.

The 23-year-old forward joined PAOK last summer from Arsenal after failing to nail down his place in the senior team.

He made only 12 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions before securing a transfer to Greece.

However, he enjoyed a fantastic campaign with PAOK, scoring eight goals and providing five assists to help the club win the league title.

Many Hammers fans feel that Akpom would be a very good signing for the London club.

West Ham have already broken their club-record fee to sign Sebastien Haller, but Manuel Pellegrini is still looking to bolster the attacking department.

Akpom could soon make a return to England with the Mail reporting that West Ham scouts watched him play a pre-season friendly against Fortuna Sittard, where he scored four goals for the club.

He is valued at around £5 million, which is quite a bargain in today’s market.

Report: Crystal Palace negotiating deal for Tottenham target Victor Camarasa
Arsenal fans troll Tottenham star Lucas Moura on Twitter

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com