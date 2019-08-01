West Ham fans react to Chuba Akpom transfer link

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing former Arsenal attacker Chuba Akpom and many Hammers fans are excited with the transfer link.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Hammers are considering making a move for the 23-year-old forward.
The 23-year-old forward joined PAOK last summer from Arsenal after failing to nail down his place in the senior team.
He made only 12 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions before securing a transfer to Greece.
However, he enjoyed a fantastic campaign with PAOK, scoring eight goals and providing five assists to help the club win the league title.
Many Hammers fans feel that Akpom would be a very good signing for the London club.
What a player. I’ve been following him for a few years. Will definitely be an addition to the squad….. Oh well perhaps not. Who is he by the way?
— chris dicker⚒️ (@hammerman41) July 31, 2019
Solid add tbh
— Steven Brideau (@OakieSb) July 31, 2019
I would love to see him back in the Prem. A talented player. I was sad to see him leave.
— Patrick (@PatrickDCullen) July 31, 2019
Would love Pulgar and Maripan, sell Ogbonna and Sanchez.
Then look for a backup/3rd striker. If Hernandez leaves, go for Maupay. If not, someone like Akpom honestly isn’t the worst option. Not my preference, but needs must. No money and Pellegrini doesnt like loans
— Michael ⚒ Zdenek (@MichaelZdenek) August 1, 2019
Can’t lie, Chuba Akpom to West Ham is a good move…
— Rachel🦄 (@princessracheli) July 31, 2019
West Ham have already broken their club-record fee to sign Sebastien Haller, but Manuel Pellegrini is still looking to bolster the attacking department.
Akpom could soon make a return to England with the Mail reporting that West Ham scouts watched him play a pre-season friendly against Fortuna Sittard, where he scored four goals for the club.
He is valued at around £5 million, which is quite a bargain in today’s market.