West Ham fans react to Arthur Masuaku display vs Manchester City

West Ham suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League clash on Saturday at the London stadium.
Goals from Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Leroy Sane put City 3-0 in front ahead of the break.
West Ham were much better in the second half, but Sane scored his second and City’s fourth in injury time to record an eighth consecutive victory in all competitions.
One player who particularly disappointed was Arthur Masuaku, and the West Ham fans criticised his performance heavily on social networking site Twitter.
He was left exposed in the first half, and City found him as the weak link. They targeted his side consistently with Raheen Sterling causing all sorts of problems. The England international registered two assists and a goal for his side.
He was so poor that Manuel Pellegrini had to replace him at half time. Many Hammers fans believe that it was a big mistake from Pellegrini to start with him in the left back role. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Masuaku has bundles of skill but no footballing brain! Been saying this for ages. Not the gaffers fault!
— Vic Singh (@vicsinghb) November 25, 2018
If you’re honest, Cresswell did both today. We looked better all around with him in the team. He links up better with FA and can actually cross. I still say we need a LB more than anything in Jan, but Masuaku can never be played there again.
— IronsmanJP (@IronsManJP) November 25, 2018
Its time for a change for a left back….masuaku….needs to ship out and get someone who is more reliable…if masuaku doesn’t want be at the club then ask for a transfer request A.S.A.P
— Carl Turner (@CarlTur13374325) November 24, 2018
Masuaku is getting finished
— A1 (@Audz1st) November 24, 2018
Said for the last two years that Masuaku can’t defend and is a rubbish left back and no one has listened cause he does some skills and touches the ball in a weird way
— Michael Ryan (@MichaelRyan98) November 24, 2018
Masuaku just dreadful, never tracks his man. At fault for 1st 3 goals. Thing is he got away with it Everton, cost us at Brighton so we were warned. Left back priority in January surely.
— Steve O’Donnell (@steveod1967) November 25, 2018