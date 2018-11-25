Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Arthur Masuaku display vs Manchester City

25 November, 2018


West Ham suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League clash on Saturday at the London stadium.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Leroy Sane put City 3-0 in front ahead of the break.

West Ham were much better in the second half, but Sane scored his second and City’s fourth in injury time to record an eighth consecutive victory in all competitions.

One player who particularly disappointed was Arthur Masuaku, and the West Ham fans criticised his performance heavily on social networking site Twitter.

He was left exposed in the first half, and City found him as the weak link. They targeted his side consistently with Raheen Sterling causing all sorts of problems. The England international registered two assists and a goal for his side.

He was so poor that Manuel Pellegrini had to replace him at half time. Many Hammers fans believe that it was a big mistake from Pellegrini to start with him in the left back role. Here are some of the selected tweets:

