West Ham fans react to Antonio’s display vs Brighton

West Ham crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League yesterday.
The Hammers had recovered from their poor start to the season and they were expected to pick up the three points against a poor Brighton side.
However, the home side did well to secure their first win in six games. Glenn Murray scored the only goal of the game on the 25th minute.
The likes of Balbuena and Arnautovic had chances to get the equalizer but they failed to find the net.
Manuel Pellegrini will be unhappy with his side’s showing last night. The fans were left frustrated with the result as well.
West Ham fans were unhappy with Michail Antonio’s display in particular and they took to Twitter to share their views on the player.
The 28-year-old forward struggled to make any difference on the pitch. Furthermore, his desire to work hard and put pressure on the opposition was lacking as well.
Some fans tweeted that he is a deadwood at the club right now and the Hammers should look to get rid as soon as possible.
Here are some of the reactions.
The decline of Michail Antonio is mad. Ever since our final season at Upton Park he’s slowly been declining, definitely one of our biggest pieces of deadwood
Cash in on @Michailantonio geeza is a joke
Look at the state of it
Disgraceful @Michailantonio pic.twitter.com/wl5FcLfqdv
@Michailantonio more worried about his FIFA 19 rating! #Prick
Why is @Michailantonio still in the prem?
You’re a disgrace @Michailantonio
The sooner the club move on Michail Antonio the better. Legend in his own mirror that bloke. Offers nothing.
The sooner Hernandez and Carroll are back the sooner Antonio won’t make the match day squad @ExWHUemployee Says there is more to it as to why he’s not the player he was maybe the club or @Michailantonio should come out and tell us what the problem is
I loved @Michailantonio but he really looks like he couldn’t give a flying fuck lately! #westham #whufc #BRIWHU
How @Michailantonio can be called a professional footballer is mad. Absolutely shocking
I want you gone forever @Michailantonio worst player on the pitch every week
Michail Antonio is terrible 😔
Michail Antonio is such a waste of a footballer.
