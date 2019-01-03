Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Andy Carroll’s display vs Brighton

West Ham were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Brighton in the Premier League last night.

Four second half goals ensured a thrilling finish to the game but the Hammers won’t be too pleased with the result.

Dale Stephens and Shane Duffy scored in quick succession to put the visitors 2-0 up around the hour mark but the home side fought back brilliantly through Arnautovic. The Austrian bagged a brace to secure a draw for the hosts.

Pellegrini will be unhappy with his side’s performance, especially at home. West Ham should be winning these games.

After the massive summer outlay, the Hammers were expected to challenge for a top seven finish. So far, they have been quite underwhelming.

West Ham lacked a cutting edge up front and Andy Carroll disappointed on his return.

The home fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the England striker’s performance against Brighton last night. Clearly, they weren’t too impressed.

Here are some of the reactions.

 

