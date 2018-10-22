Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Andriy Yarmolenko injury report

22 October, 2018 English Premier League, West Ham


West Ham have suffered a massive blow after reports emerged that summer signing Andriy Yarmolenko will be out for a long period on the sideline.

According to reports from The Mirror, the £22m winger could be out for upto six with a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Ukrainian suffered the injury during Saturday’s defeat against Tottenham, and was seen going down clutching his ankle.

The 28-year-old will undergo an operation this week, and it seems he won’t be able to return until next year.

West Ham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their frustration after the news broke out. Some of the fans feel that they have been very unlucky with injuries this season.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have suffered back to back defeats in the Premier League after losing 1-0 against London rivals Tottenham on Saturday.

Erik Lamela scored the only goal of the match, but Spurs were indebted to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who made some superb saves to deny West Ham the chance to equalise.

