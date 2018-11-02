Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Adrian’s comments on Spurs defeat

West Ham United crashed out of the English League Cup against Tottenham earlier in the week.

The Hammers keeper Adrian revealed in his post-match interview that the players did their best to get a positive result.

He added that West Ham had the chances to win the game but they failed to convert.

West Ham were frustrated with their team’s performance after the game and they have now reacted to Adrian’s comments on Twitter.

Most of them criticised the West Ham keeper for failing to command his area properly. They also tweeted that he is not good enough.

Manuel Pellegrini has had a tough start to life as the West Ham boss and it will be interesting to see if he can turn it around anytime soon.

West Ham spent a lot of money in the summer and the board would have expected better performances.

The Hammers have been poor in the league and they are out of a domestic cup competition now. The fans will be expecting a big reaction in the next game and the players must step up and deliver.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Adrian’s comments.

 

 

