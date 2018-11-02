West Ham fans react to Adrian’s comments on Spurs defeat

West Ham United crashed out of the English League Cup against Tottenham earlier in the week.
The Hammers keeper Adrian revealed in his post-match interview that the players did their best to get a positive result.
He added that West Ham had the chances to win the game but they failed to convert.
West Ham were frustrated with their team’s performance after the game and they have now reacted to Adrian’s comments on Twitter.
Most of them criticised the West Ham keeper for failing to command his area properly. They also tweeted that he is not good enough.
Manuel Pellegrini has had a tough start to life as the West Ham boss and it will be interesting to see if he can turn it around anytime soon.
West Ham spent a lot of money in the summer and the board would have expected better performances.
The Hammers have been poor in the league and they are out of a domestic cup competition now. The fans will be expecting a big reaction in the next game and the players must step up and deliver.
Here are some of the fan reactions to Adrian’s comments.
Correction…. ”We tried and did our best” should be changed to ”A couple of players tried and did their best to carry the majority of their teammates”.
— ⚒Paul⚒🥊 (@PJ_Eady) November 1, 2018
Sorry Adrian you were watching another game to me … the first 25 minutes of the game shocking
— James Moorey (@JamesMoorey1) November 1, 2018
Sorry you haven’t tried your best, apart from Rice, Diangana and Diop. The rest of you should be ashamed. And don’t get me on “security” at and around the stadium. Absolute joke. And why save players for the game against Burnley? Why??!? I think Marko will go in the summer.
— Serbian Hammer (@serbian_hammer) November 1, 2018
If thats your best, im very worried
— Mark Lighterness (@MrMarkyWHU) November 1, 2018
Adrian is horrific ngl
— Sam (@SammmmSCAFC) November 1, 2018
Sorry but “we” would include Antonio,Anderson, Hernandez & possiblly Masuaku defensively …
Young Grady put all of the offensive 3 I just mentioned to shame.
If that was their best then I’d hate to see their worst !!
Not good enough I’m afraid.
— ⚒ DAVE G ⚒ #IRONS (@D_G_00DYWHUFC) November 1, 2018
Then your best isn’t good enough.
— COYI!!! (@Nathanbi77) November 1, 2018
If that’s your best then you’re not good enough.
— ⚒IronHammer⚒ (@ClaretnBlueLife) November 1, 2018
Same Shite Different Day…. Fed up with excuses we want wins….
— Ⓟⓗⓘⓛⓘⓟ 父 Ⓦⓘⓛⓚⓘⓝⓢⓞⓝ 父 (@PW57WHU) November 1, 2018