West Ham fans react to Aaron Cresswell display vs Manchester City

West Ham opened their 2019/20 Premier League campaign on a disastrous note after the Hammers were beaten 5-0 by the league champions, Manchester City, on Saturday at the London Stadium.
Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as City got their title defence off to a flyer. The match also saw the video assistant referee play a significant role for the first time in the Premier League.
There were many average performances from West Ham players throughout the game, but one player who really looked off the pace was Aaron Cresswell.
The 29-year-old really struggled defensively and wasn’t given much help by Michail Antonio either. He was beaten in pace by Kyle Walker for the first goal, and never looked convincing in defence.
West Ham fans are extremely disappointed with his effort and they vented their frustration on social networking site Twitter.
Never play cresswell again
— Frazda ⚒ (@TomFrase10) August 10, 2019
Not expecting us to be at their level, but we should be competing at home half the team just couldn’t be bothered to even try to track the runners. Cresswell was awful. ⚒️
— WHUFC ⚒️ (@gottzi1) August 11, 2019
Cresswsll doing a shocking job full stop
— Owen Murphy (@OwenMurphy97) August 10, 2019
Not sure I can take another season of Cresswell at LB 😂
— Dan (@WesthamDan16) August 10, 2019
Anderson, Antonio, Cresswell, Lanzini & Wilshire should be embarrassed with themselves today. #WHUMCI #WHUFC
— Daniel Dean (@DanielVDean) August 10, 2019
Cresswell made one tackle and just managed 31 passes during the game, according to whoscored.com.
Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero scored the other two goals for the Premier League champions.
Once again, the Hammers have made a poor opening day start, having now lost their past four opening fixtures in a Premier League season.