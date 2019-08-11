Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Aaron Cresswell display vs Manchester City

West Ham fans react to Aaron Cresswell display vs Manchester City

11 August, 2019 English Premier League, Manchester City, West Ham

West Ham opened their 2019/20 Premier League campaign on a disastrous note after the Hammers were beaten 5-0 by the league champions, Manchester City, on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as City got their title defence off to a flyer. The match also saw the video assistant referee play a significant role for the first time in the Premier League.

There were many average performances from West Ham players throughout the game, but one player who really looked off the pace was Aaron Cresswell.

The 29-year-old really struggled defensively and wasn’t given much help by Michail Antonio either. He was beaten in pace by Kyle Walker for the first goal, and never looked convincing in defence.

West Ham fans are extremely disappointed with his effort and they vented their frustration on social networking site Twitter.

Cresswell made one tackle and just managed 31 passes during the game, according to whoscored.com.

Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero scored the other two goals for the Premier League champions.

Once again, the Hammers have made a poor opening day start, having now lost their past four opening fixtures in a Premier League season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Christian Eriksen display vs Aston Villa
Leeds United fans react to Adam Forshaw display vs Nottingham Forest

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com