West Ham fans react as Mark Noble signs one-year extension with the club

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble has agreed on a short-term contract extension with the London club.

As per the Athletic, the 33-year-old was due to be a free agent at the end of this season but he has now extended his stay for another year.





Despite not being a regular starter for the Hammers anymore Noble remains a key figure in the West Ham dressing room.

The 33-year-old is also involved in coaching some academy sessions and he is integral to mentoring some of the young players at the club like Ben Johnson.

Noble is undoubtedly a West Ham legend and it will be interesting to see if he can play European football with the Hammers next season.

It would be a proper send-off for the fan favourite who has been at the club since 2000 as a youth player.

The Hammers are currently fifth in the Premier League table and there is a good chance they could qualify for European football.

Some of the Hammers fans think that his contract extension is not a great decision and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news. Here is what they had to say.

Waste of money really — Charlie Levy ⚒ (@CharlieLevy92) March 8, 2021

Is this an April fools joke 😂😂 — ian kirton (@kirt1234567) March 8, 2021

A waste of a squad place and taking up a wage.Nothing but sentimental crap !Not even Bobby Moore has been pampered like this ! — Farehamhammer (@FarehamHammer) March 8, 2021

People slag the board off for not making us a big club and delivering what they promised and then applaud signing noble on a new contract . He wouldn’t get a look in at any other club challenging in the top half — Paolo (@ellingford_paul) March 8, 2021

Possibly more sentimental than anything so he can have 1 more season in front of the fans — Glen Ashdown (@Glenashdown) March 8, 2021

What a waste…. — Curdy Da Don (@CurdyDaDon) March 8, 2021

Ahh how exciting, waste of money that is! — Jack Parker (@JackPar78026231) March 8, 2021

