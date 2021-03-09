West Ham fans react as Mark Noble signs one-year extension with the club

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble has agreed on a short-term contract extension with the London club.

As per the Athletic, the 33-year-old was due to be a free agent at the end of this season but he has now extended his stay for another year.


Despite not being a regular starter for the Hammers anymore Noble remains a key figure in the West Ham dressing room.

The 33-year-old is also involved in coaching some academy sessions and he is integral to mentoring some of the young players at the club like Ben Johnson.

Noble is undoubtedly a West Ham legend and it will be interesting to see if he can play European football with the Hammers next season.

It would be a proper send-off for the fan favourite who has been at the club since 2000 as a youth player.

The Hammers are currently fifth in the Premier League table and there is a good chance they could qualify for European football.

Some of the Hammers fans think that his contract extension is not a great decision and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news. Here is what they had to say.

