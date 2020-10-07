West Ham fans react as Jack Wilshere close to Rangers move

By
Saikat
-
Jack Wilshere

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere is edging closer to joining Glasgow Rangers this summer. 

Earlier this week, David Gold confirmed on social networking site Twitter that Wilshere has departed the Club by mutual agreement.


Now, Italian journalist Nico Schira has claimed that the Gers are in advanced talks to sign the former Arsenal midfielder.

The former England international is currently a free agent after terminating his £100,000-per-week contract with West Ham on Monday.

Many West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the reports broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Wilshere managed just 19 games across all competitions for the Hammers. He once again fell victim to injuries, however, the former Arsenal star has insisted that he has been fully fit over the last eight months and is ready to continue playing football at a top-level.

The transfer window is now closed, but free agents can still be signed up. Wilshere will be a good signing for Rangers if he stays fit.

Rangers are top of the Scottish Premiership table with 26 points from 10 games.