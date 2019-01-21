West Ham fans react to Andy Carroll’s display vs Bournemouth

West Ham crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend.
Callum Wilson put the home side ahead on the 53rd minute and Josh King added the second in injury time to seal a big win for the Cherries.
After the win over Arsenal, West Ham were expected to build on it and put together a winning run.
Manuel Pellegrini will be thoroughly disappointed with his side’s showing against Bournemouth.
West Ham have spent a lot of money in the summer but they are yet to deliver accordingly. It will be interesting to see what happens if Arnautovic leaves this month.
The Austrian has been linked with an exit.
West Ham looked toothless upfront against the Cherries and the fans were unhappy with Andy Carroll’s display.
The former Liverpool striker’s time at West Ham has been plagued with injuries and he will need more time to regain his sharpness.
Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to the £80k-a-week striker’s display.
Start carroll again and it happens again. Surprised the poppadum
Hasnt snapped yet.
Play silva. Has pace , touch, and scores goals.
Mf is a lottery.injurys are obviousely a problem now.
At least 4 players needed imho.
If not its suck it and see till next season.
— John Jacks (@JohnJac88702320) January 19, 2019
No more Carroll..his finished. Too many injuries!!! Ok for 10 minutes at the end cant start the fella. He looks so off the pace. Have never ever been able to rely on him.
— Joe Ashley ⚒ (@realjoeashley) January 19, 2019
He’s paid to be professional, we are not paid, so we can be straightforward – all players were bad today, but Carroll missed a sitter
— @splitFPL (@splitFPL) January 20, 2019
Stop picking Carroll and improve the mentality and then we won’t keep losing these ‘winnable’ games!
— Stuart Knapman (@SJKnapman) January 19, 2019
Quick action is needed…ditch the incredible Sulk & Carroll and invest in a quality forward so that we take the next step in our development..but do it now
— Martin Donovan (@303marty) January 19, 2019