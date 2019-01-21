Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Andy Carroll’s display vs Bournemouth

West Ham fans react to Andy Carroll’s display vs Bournemouth

21 January, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend.

Callum Wilson put the home side ahead on the 53rd minute and Josh King added the second in injury time to seal a big win for the Cherries.

After the win over Arsenal, West Ham were expected to build on it and put together a winning run.

Manuel Pellegrini will be thoroughly disappointed with his side’s showing against Bournemouth.

West Ham have spent a lot of money in the summer but they are yet to deliver accordingly. It will be interesting to see what happens if Arnautovic leaves this month.

The Austrian has been linked with an exit.

West Ham looked toothless upfront against the Cherries and the fans were unhappy with Andy Carroll’s display.

The former Liverpool striker’s time at West Ham has been plagued with injuries and he will need more time to regain his sharpness.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to the £80k-a-week striker’s display.

Report: Everton in the hunt to sign Rabbi Matondo
Newcastle fans react to reports of Joselu's exit

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com