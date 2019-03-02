West Ham fans laud Issa Diop’s display vs Newcastle

West Ham picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League today.
The Hammers were excellent throughout the game and they deserved the three points.
Midfield duo Declan Rice and Mark Noble popped up with the goals for Manuel Pellegrini’s side today.
West Ham dominated the game from start to finish and they managed to thwart anything and everything Newcastle threw at them.
Pellegrini will be very pleased with some of the performances out there but today was all about West Ham’s flawless defending.
They were quite impressive against Manchester City as well and the likes of Issa Diop produced another defensive masterclass today.
The 22-year-old summer signing has been in great form all season and he just keeps getting better. If he can keep improving, he could develop into a Premier League star in future.
West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to share their admiration for the young centre back and here are some of the reactions to his performance earlier.
Watching highlights of Oggy and Diop blocking shot after a shot
— DenverWestHam (Scott Davis) (@DenverWestHam) March 2, 2019
Great win. So many great performances. Ogbonna man of the match for me. Both him and Diop were solid. Lanzini pure class. Rice solid again. Snodgrass worked hard. I could go on. Longstaff better than Rice? Fuck off 😂
— ⚒ Forever West Ham ⚒ (@ForeverWestHam4) March 2, 2019
Special mention to Ogbonna today who – along with Diop – I thought was excellent today. Been a mixed season for him but the last few games he has been solid. Maybe he has seen how close the general is to being fit! But competition for places can only be good! ⚒
— Tom Davis (@TommyIOD72) March 2, 2019
Super challenge by #Diop.
He’s just getting better & better. 🇫🇷pic.twitter.com/rFQ5U9yIBf
— Daily West Ham (@DailyWestHam) March 2, 2019
The Ogbonna Diop partnership is the best CB partnership I’ve seen at West Ham.
— Dan (@WestHamLad) March 2, 2019
Issa Diop and Arthur Masuaku have both been absolutely outstanding here. Top class performances from every West Ham defender tbh.#WHU⚒
— ⚽️ (@daaygan) March 2, 2019
That’s why sentiment gets you nowhere in football.
I said at the time we needed a better defender than the likes of James Collins who was easily exposed against certain fwds.
Issa Diop comes in and I bet no one thinks it was the wrong decision.
— R. Jones ☆ (@RockyWhu) March 2, 2019
FT Us: 2-0 Them. Solid and professional against a Newcastle team that tried but failed to be difficult to break down. MOTM Lanzini. I might have given it to Diop #whufc
— West Ham Utd News (@westhamutdnews) March 2, 2019
Unbelievable defending from Diop, the pace to get back and put in a great tackle!
— ⚒ COYIrons.com ⚒ (@COYIrons_com) March 2, 2019