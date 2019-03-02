Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans laud Issa Diop’s display vs Newcastle

West Ham picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

The Hammers were excellent throughout the game and they deserved the three points.

Midfield duo Declan Rice and Mark Noble popped up with the goals for Manuel Pellegrini’s side today.

West Ham dominated the game from start to finish and they managed to thwart anything and everything Newcastle threw at them.

Pellegrini will be very pleased with some of the performances out there but today was all about West Ham’s flawless defending.

They were quite impressive against Manchester City as well and the likes of Issa Diop produced another defensive masterclass today.

The 22-year-old summer signing has been in great form all season and he just keeps getting better. If he can keep improving, he could develop into a Premier League star in future.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to share their admiration for the young centre back and here are some of the reactions to his performance earlier.

