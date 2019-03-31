West Ham fans laud Andre Gomes’s display against them

Andre Gomes produced a midfield masterclass against West Ham yesterday.
The Portuguese ace helped his side win the game 2-0 and even the rival fans can’t help but admire him.
Zouma and Bernard scored the goals but Gomes stole the limelight with his charismatic display.
West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to share their admiration for the on-loan Barcelona playmaker after the game.
Gomes ran the show at the heart of Everton’s midfield and he was the best player on the pitch by some distance.
The Everton fans are already in awe of his quality and yesterday’s performance will only cement their belief that the club needs to sign him permanently in the summer.
Marco Silva’s men played some top quality football against the Hammers and Andre Gomes was the key to that.
Here is what the West Ham United fans had to say about the midfielder after yesterday’s defeat. The player will be delighted with all the praise coming his way.
Andre Gomes best CM I’ve seen play at our place this season for the opposite team. Mans not human.
— West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) March 30, 2019
Why isn’t Andre Gomes in the debate for best player outside the top 6? The mans class
— Joe Williams (@JoeWilliams_07) March 30, 2019
Full credit to Everton, streaks ahead of us from start to finish. I’d be annoyed being them the fact they’ve only scored 2, should and could have been double figures.
Andre Gomes, best player on the pitch by a country mile.
Great away support as well.
— Nick Marsh (@MarshyBoy26) March 30, 2019
He played well, it was a stroll for him, like a training ground game for Everton, we were absolute shite !
— Martin G (@MartinGWHU66) March 31, 2019
Gomes did well today but if he stays at Everton I think like Felipe Anderson blowing hot & cold, 2nd season should be better after getting to know what the Prem is all about
— Tony Cox (@doc9739rgj) March 31, 2019