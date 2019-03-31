Blog Columns Site News West Ham fans laud Andre Gomes’s display against them

West Ham fans laud Andre Gomes’s display against them

31 March, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


Andre Gomes produced a midfield masterclass against West Ham yesterday.

The Portuguese ace helped his side win the game 2-0 and even the rival fans can’t help but admire him.

Zouma and Bernard scored the goals but Gomes stole the limelight with his charismatic display.

West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to share their admiration for the on-loan Barcelona playmaker after the game.

Gomes ran the show at the heart of Everton’s midfield and he was the best player on the pitch by some distance.

The Everton fans are already in awe of his quality and yesterday’s performance will only cement their belief that the club needs to sign him permanently in the summer.

Marco Silva’s men played some top quality football against the Hammers and Andre Gomes was the key to that.

Here is what the West Ham United fans had to say about the midfielder after yesterday’s defeat. The player will be delighted with all the praise coming his way.

Report: West Ham eye move for Lyon defender Rafael
Aston Villa fans respond to Tyrone Mings' social media post

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com