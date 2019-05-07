Blog Teams West Ham West Ham fans can’t believe Alan Shearer omitted Ryan Fredericks from his Team of the Week

7 May, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, West Ham

English Premier League legend Alan Shearer has selected his Team of the Week following an exciting penultimate round of fixtures for the 2018-19 campaign.

As expected, and as the case has been since the end of matchday 1, Shearer’s matchday 37’s selection was met with some criticism from fans on Twitter, and some West Ham United fans, rightly, couldn’t believe right-back Ryan Fredericks was omitted from the team.

While Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic deservedly made the team after their impressive performances in the 3-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday, the 26-year-old put in a perfect performance that should have seen him walk into the team.

Here is how some West Ham fans reacted to Fredericks’s omission from Shearer’s Team of the Week – which somehow doubles as the EPL’s official TOTW:

Fredericks has made 14 league appearances since his free transfer from Fulham last summer, and from the look of things, sealing such a deal is an absolute steal from West Ham.

