West Ham fans can’t believe Alan Shearer omitted Ryan Fredericks from his Team of the Week

English Premier League legend Alan Shearer has selected his Team of the Week following an exciting penultimate round of fixtures for the 2018-19 campaign.
As expected, and as the case has been since the end of matchday 1, Shearer’s matchday 37’s selection was met with some criticism from fans on Twitter, and some West Ham United fans, rightly, couldn’t believe right-back Ryan Fredericks was omitted from the team.
While Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic deservedly made the team after their impressive performances in the 3-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday, the 26-year-old put in a perfect performance that should have seen him walk into the team.
100% take-ons completed
100% aerial duels won
100% tackles won
10 aerial duels
7 recoveries
4 take-ons
4 tackles
4 clearances
4 fouls won
2 interceptions
2 shots
1 goal
1 clean sheet
0 fouls conceded@RyanFredericks_. WOW. 😳 pic.twitter.com/LGqsCODDIw
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 4, 2019
Here is how some West Ham fans reacted to Fredericks’s omission from Shearer’s Team of the Week – which somehow doubles as the EPL’s official TOTW:
No @RyanFredericks_? 😳https://t.co/DOCdrSHTiy
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 7, 2019
Clearly didn't watch the @WestHamUtd game otherwise @RyanFredericks_ would be in it!
— Shaun ⚒🐱 (@The_Q_Bert) May 7, 2019
Fredericks got a perfect 10 rating how is he not in there😭
— jonathan (@jonathankxnnedy) May 7, 2019
TAA has a deliberate handball to prevent a goal and still gets picked over Fredericks who had a perfect 10 game 😂😂😂😂😂
— Megan Elizabeth (@MegStauden) May 7, 2019
Fredericks???? The first defender to get a 10 Whoscored rating in ten years…
— Joe (@Joeobrien44) May 7, 2019
Fredericks has made 14 league appearances since his free transfer from Fulham last summer, and from the look of things, sealing such a deal is an absolute steal from West Ham.