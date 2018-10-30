Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans are excited at the prospect of signing Wanyama from Tottenham

West Ham fans are excited at the prospect of signing Wanyama from Tottenham

30 October, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


According to the Football Insider, West Ham United are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama, with manager Manuel Pellegrini keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park. Wanyama would be an impressive coup, but whether or not he’d be open to making the switch to Upton Park remains to be seen.

The 27-year-old has been short of playing time at Tottenham this season, making only three Premier League appearances under Mauricio Pochettino. He’s yet to start a game for Spurs in the top flight and could be tempted to a move away from Tottenham if it means he’ll be a key player elsewhere.

Despite having Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble for options, West Ham have made an ambitious approach for a ball-winning midfielder who will provide a no-nonsense approach to defending. Wanyama is strong and uncompromising, while also being cultured enough to retain possession so he would improve the United squad.

The Kenyan international joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2016 and has gone on to make 76 appearances in all competitions. He’s been a good servant for the Lilywhites, and West Ham fans are excited at the prospect of him joining their club.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Villa fans are excited at the prospect of signing Bannan
Liverpool keen on Athletic Bilbao winger Iker Muniain

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.