West Ham fans are excited at the prospect of signing Wanyama from Tottenham

According to the Football Insider, West Ham United are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama, with manager Manuel Pellegrini keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park. Wanyama would be an impressive coup, but whether or not he’d be open to making the switch to Upton Park remains to be seen.
The 27-year-old has been short of playing time at Tottenham this season, making only three Premier League appearances under Mauricio Pochettino. He’s yet to start a game for Spurs in the top flight and could be tempted to a move away from Tottenham if it means he’ll be a key player elsewhere.
Despite having Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble for options, West Ham have made an ambitious approach for a ball-winning midfielder who will provide a no-nonsense approach to defending. Wanyama is strong and uncompromising, while also being cultured enough to retain possession so he would improve the United squad.
The Kenyan international joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2016 and has gone on to make 76 appearances in all competitions. He’s been a good servant for the Lilywhites, and West Ham fans are excited at the prospect of him joining their club.
Would be amazing signing, but spurs barely ever do business with us.
— Lanzini fc (@afrowanny) October 29, 2018
Good signing but will be difficult making a deal with them.
— Guille (@guille_armero) October 29, 2018
Yes please
— Xande (@GoldXandeSilva) October 29, 2018
Yes please
— Steven Brideau (@OakieSb) October 30, 2018
Would take that but can’t see it happening
— Alex Bicknell (@AlexBicknell89) October 29, 2018
Can’t see it happening but be good business if we get it over the line!
— WHUlogical⚒ (@WHUlogical) October 29, 2018
Stats from Transfermarkt.