West Ham eyeing up summer move for Robbie McCrorie

West Ham are interested in signing the Rangers keeper Robbie McCrorie this summer.
As per Daily Record, the London club have been impressed with McCrorie’s displays this season and they have identified him as a long term replacement for Fabianski.
West Ham’s interest in the player makes sense. Fabianski is 35 right now and he will have to be replaced soon. The Polish star is a key player at the club and he will have to be replaced properly.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Livingston and he still has 2 years left on his Rangers deal.
The report adds that McCrorie is highly rated at Ibrox as well and the Scottish giants want him to sign a long term deal with them.
However, David Moyes’ interest in the player could complicate matters.
The Scotland U21 international is likely to be tempted if the Premier League club comes calling. It would be a step up for him and the lure of the Premier League is hard to resist.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can convince him to join them.
Rangers must offer him a considerable package if they want him to stay. The Ibrox outfit will need a new number one soon and they cannot afford to lose a talent like McCrorie now.
McGregor is past his peak and he will have to be phased out soon.