West Ham eyeing up summer move for Hirving Lozano

West Ham are keen on signing the Napoli forward Hirving Lozano this summer.
The Mexican hasn’t been at his best since moving to Italy and he has been linked with a move away from the club.
As per Area Napoli, the Hammers want to bring in a forward and Lozano has been identified as a target.
The 39-cap Mexican international can play anywhere across the front three and he could prove to be a very handy option for Moyes.
Lozano will add pace, flair and goals to the Hammers’ attack. The Mexican has proven himself in PSV and for his country. If he can regain his confidence, he could transform West Ham next season.
Napoli are unlikely to demand a lot for the player given his situation at the club.
Lozano has not lived up to the expectations and he is not a key member of the starting lineup either. The Italians might consider cashing in on the player if a good offer comes in.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham make their move for Lozano in the coming weeks.
The player needs a fresh start and a chance to play in the Premier League might attract him.
Lozano is still only 24 and if he can perform well for West Ham, he could get the chance to join a top team in the near future.