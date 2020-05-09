West Ham eyeing up summer move for Gonzalo Montiel

West Ham remain interested in signing the River Plate defender Gonzalo Montiel.
As per Clarin (via Sportwitness), River Plate are expecting an offer from West Ham for the 23-year-old.
Apparently, the Hammers tried to sign the player in January but the transfer collapsed.
The player’s agent has claimed that West Ham continue to be interested in the player.
David Moyes is keen on bringing the player to London this summer and he has received a recommendation from one of his star players as well.
Manuel Lanzini knows Montiel well and he claims that the 23-year-old would fit in well at West Ham. He also revealed that Montiel has asked him about the Premier League.
Lanzini said: “Montiel would fit in well at West Ham. I know they looked for him and couldn’t bring him. The coach asked me, I talked to him and he likes to play with three or five defenders behind. I gave him good references. I spoke to him and he asked me questions about the club.”
It will be interesting to see if West Ham can agree on a fee for Montiel this summer.
The Argentine can as a right-back or a right-sided winger. Furthermore, he can slot in as a centre back if needed.
His versatility will be a huge bonus for Moyes if the deal gets done.
West Ham are in desperate need of a quality right back and Montiel could be an upgrade on the likes of Fredericks next season.
Apparently, the player has a release clause of £16m.
West Ham certainly have the means to sign the player for that amount and they should look to get the deal done soon.