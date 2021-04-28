West Ham eyeing up a reunion with Marko Arnautovic

Marko Arnautovic has been linked with a return to West Ham United at the end of this season.

According to reports (translated by Sportwitness), the 32-year-old could return to Europe this summer and the Hammers are currently keeping tabs on him.





Premier League side Crystal Palace are thought to be monitoring the player as well.

The Austrian was a fan favourite during his two years at the London club and it will be interesting to see if he is keen on a return this summer. He has 22 goals and 12 assists to his name in 65 appearances for the London outfit.

Apparently, the Premier League club are willing to offer wages of around €4m per season.

The Hammers could definitely use more depth in their attack and Arnautovic could be a quality short term addition.

The Austrian knows the club and the Premier League well and he should be able to adapt instantly.

Currently, the Hammers are overly reliant on Michail Antonio for scoring goals and Arnautovic’ arrival will give David Moyes some much-needed options upfront.

Furthermore, the 32-year-old can operate as a winger as well and his versatility could be very useful as a squad player.

The report further states that Italian club Bologna are interested in signing the 32-year-old as well but their wage offer is not as good as the Hammers.

It will be interesting to see what the player decides. The chance to play in the Premier League once again will probably be tempting but he is unlikely to start regularly at West Ham.

The likes of Bologna might be able to provide the 87-cap Austrian international with game time assurances.

