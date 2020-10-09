West Ham eyeing up a move for Ryan Manning

West Ham are looking to add more depth and quality to their side and they have identified the QPR star Ryan Manning as a potential target.

As per Daily Star, the Hammers want to sign the versatile Championship player who can play in the midfield as well as a left-back.





Apparently, the Premier League side are considering a £5m move for the player and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with QPR in the coming days.

The domestic transfer window closes on the 16th of October and West Ham will have to sign a few players before that. They have done well to get rid of some of their fringe players like Wilshere and Anderson.

West Ham need to improve their defensive options and they have been linked with quite a few defenders this summer. They must look to tighten up at the back and signing a quality player would certainly help them.

Manning could be the ideal option for them as the 24-year-old would compete with Cresswell for the starting berth. The extra competition will help the players improve. Alternatively, he could play as a winger if needed.