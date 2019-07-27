West Ham eyeing up a move for Patrick Cutrone

West Ham are interested in signing the AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone this summer.
According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Hammers have a concrete interest in the young forward.
Manuel Pellegrini wants to bring in a quality backup for Sebastien Haller and Cutrone could be ideal.
The Italian is quite talented and he could develop into a top-class player for West Ham in future.
AC Milan are in need of money and therefore they are prepared to cash in on Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone this summer.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham manage to get the deal over the line now.
The player is thought to be valued at €25m (£22.5m) and the Hammers can certainly afford to pay that.
West Ham need some attacking depth to compete with the likes of Leicester and Wolves next year and they should look to wrap up the signing of Cutrone as soon as possible.
They have the finances to offer him a lucrative deal as well and that might just tempt him to make the switch to Premier League this summer.
Cutrone has been linked with a move to Wolves this summer as well.