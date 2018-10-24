West Ham eyeing up a move for Miguel Almiron

West Ham are being linked with a move for the Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron.
The 24-year-old midfielder has proven his quality with Atlanta United in the MLS and TYC Sports believe that the Hammers want to bring him to the Premier League in January.
Manuel Pellegrini’s men are lacking in creativity because of the injury to Lanzini. Almiron could be a superb alternative.
The MLS star can operate as the number ten and he will add goals and assists to the side. With his flair and pace through the middle, he will cause a lot of problems for the Premier League defenses.
Almiron was linked with a move to Arsenal in the past as well.
The young midfielder has scored 12 goals and has picked up 13 assists in 2018 so far and he could totally transform West Ham’s attack.
The Hammers have had a mixed start to the season so far and a signing like Almiron could help them secure a respectable finish in the top half.