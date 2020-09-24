West Ham eyeing up a move for Joe Rodon

West Ham United are interested in signing a quality centre back this summer and they have been linked with the likes of Wesley Fofana.

Leicester City are keen on signing the St Etienne defender as well.





According to Guardian, West Ham are also interested in signing the 22-year-old Swansea defender Joe Rodon.

Furthermore, Arsenal defender Calum Chambers is also a loan target for the Hammers.

The likes of James Tarkowski have been linked with a move to West Ham United as well and it is evident that the Hammers are desperately looking to bring in a centre back.

It will be interesting to see if the London club can improve their defensive options before the transfer window closes next month.

West Ham were vulnerable at the back last season and David Moyes should look to make a quality defensive signing if he wants his side to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League this season.

Moyes needs to bring in a quality partner for Issa Diop and the likes of Rodon could prove to be a smart investment for the Hammers.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can agree on a fee with Swansea for the young defender. The championship club are under no pressure to sell him and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can tempt them into selling with a lucrative offer.