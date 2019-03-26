West Ham eyeing up a move for Jack Grealish

West Ham are interested in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.
According to Daily Mirror, Spurs and Bournemouth are considering a move for the playmaker as well.
Grealish has been in fine form since his return from injury and he has shown that he deserves to play in the Premier League.
The highly-rated playmaker would improve a lot of teams in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can hold on to him.
Dean Smith’s side will have to secure promotion if they want to keep players like him at the club.
West Ham certainly have the resources to pull off the transfer but their interest in the player is quite surprising.
Pellegrini already has the likes of Anderson, Nasri and Lanzini at his disposal. Unless they get rid of a star player, Grealish’s addition makes little sense.
The young midfielder needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football.
Even at Tottenham, the likes of Alli and Eriksen are likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order.
Eddie Howe’s side could provide him with the ideal platform to shine before making a big move. However, the Cherries might not be able to afford him.
Wonderfully technical player but curious to see what the price tag would be. I would imagine 40m is asking or there about. Interesting I see how this one plays out, he needs to be in the Prem now!
— Green St. Hammers (@GreenStHammers) March 25, 2019
Wouldnt ve cheap but need more young midfielders. Might be a good replacement for Wilshire.
— Blake (@heavy_sunshine) March 25, 2019
I’d have him. Technically gifted and raw. Better than shelvey. Still think RLC would be a sound investment though ⚒
— ⚒⚒BATESY⚒⚒ (@hammers_dave) March 25, 2019
I think he’s overrated & can get some 1 better for a cheaper price should of gone for Maddison last season
— barrie senior (@barritelli) March 25, 2019
Rather him then shelvey
— andyc (@CairneyAndy) March 25, 2019
— DOC Savage⚒⚒ (@PLifesson) March 26, 2019