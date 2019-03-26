Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham eyeing up a move for Jack Grealish

West Ham eyeing up a move for Jack Grealish

26 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham are interested in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

According to Daily Mirror, Spurs and Bournemouth are considering a move for the playmaker as well.

Grealish has been in fine form since his return from injury and he has shown that he deserves to play in the Premier League.

The highly-rated playmaker would improve a lot of teams in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can hold on to him.

Dean Smith’s side will have to secure promotion if they want to keep players like him at the club.

West Ham certainly have the resources to pull off the transfer but their interest in the player is quite surprising.

Pellegrini already has the likes of Anderson, Nasri and Lanzini at his disposal. Unless they get rid of a star player, Grealish’s addition makes little sense.

The young midfielder needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football.

Even at Tottenham, the likes of Alli and Eriksen are likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Eddie Howe’s side could provide him with the ideal platform to shine before making a big move. However, the Cherries might not be able to afford him.

 

 

 

Rangers fans react to Jordan Jones' Northern Ireland displays
Report: Liverpool's Simon Mignolet to consider his future at the end of the season

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com