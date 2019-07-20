West Ham eyeing up a move for Diego Llorente

West Ham are thought to be keeping tabs on the La Liga centre back Diego Llorente.
According to Mundo Deportivo, they are keen on the player who has a release clause of around €50m. Spurs and Liverpool are keen on the player as well.
Manuel Pellegrini needs to improve his back four and Llorente would be a superb addition. Issa Diop is the best defender at the club and he needs a solid partner alongside him.
Reid and Balbuena are decent players but Llorente would be an upgrade on them.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.
Despite being a Spanish international, Llorente is certainly not worth the €50m and therefore the Hammers should try and negotiate a lower price.
Sociedad are under no pressure to sell but if the player wants a move, they might just reconsider their stance.
West Ham’s interest in him makes a lot of sense and the move would be ideal for both parties.
The 25-year-old will improve by playing in a more competitive league and then he can earn a big move in future.
As for West Ham, they will have to be better at the back in order to secure European qualification next season.