West Ham eyeing up a move for David Moyes

West Ham are apparently considering a move for David Moyes.
The former Manchester United manager is out of work right now and he is being looked at as a replacement for Manuel Pellegrini.
The Hammers have had a poor season so far and the Chilean could be on his way out soon.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham pull the trigger and appoint Moyes as their manager once again.
Moyes is a free agent and he wouldn’t cost a lot but West Ham need to be more ambitious right now. They have put together a talented squad and they should look to appoint a talented young manager with fresh ideas.
Appointing Moyes would be a safe move but it wouldn’t take West Ham forward as a club. In order to play European football, West Ham will have to be more efficient with their appointment.
Pellegrini was a very good appointment at the time but the Chilean has failed to deliver so far. The Hammers must continue to keep faith in pro-active managers like him.
Moyes’ direct playing style is unlikely to please the fans and players like Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Haller and Fornals will struggle to adapt to his route one tactics.
It would be a big mistake appointing the 56-year-old as the long term replacement for Pellegrini.