West Ham eyeing up a move for Abdallah Sima

West Ham United have recently sanctioned the £20 million departure of Sebastien Haller to Ajax.

The Premier League side are now looking to bring in replacements and the Athletic claims that Abdallah Sima is a potential target.





The 19-year-old Slavia Prague forward has been quite impressive for his side this season and his performances have attracted a lot of attention from other European clubs.

The Senegalese striker has 14 goals and two assists to his name so far this season in just 20 appearances and he could prove to be a superb long-term investment for West Ham.

The Hammers decided to sell Haller because the 26-year-old did not fit into David Moyes’ style of play.

It will be interesting to see if Sima can adapt to the way Moyes wants to play at West Ham and establish himself as a first-team player if he joins this month.

The 19-year-old is primarily a centre-forward but he can play in the wide areas as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Hammers.

The Athletic also claims that Bournemouth forward Joshua King remains on West Ham’s radar and the Hammers could make a move to sign the Norwegian.

King would probably make an immediate impact for West Ham but Sima would be a long-term investment and he could develop into a future star for them.