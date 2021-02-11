West Ham eyeing summer move for Ivan Toney

West Ham United are thought to be keen on signing Ivan Toney at the end of the season as per Eurosport.

The 24-year-old striker has made quite an impact at Brentford and is being lined up as a replacement for Sebastien Haller.





The Frenchman was sold to Ajax in January and the Hammers opted against signing a replacement last month.

Toney has the physical and technical attributes to adapt to West Ham’s style of play and he could prove to be a quality addition to Moyes’s squad.

The 24-year-old has scored 22 goals in 27 Championship appearances so far this season. He was brought in as a replacement for the current Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The Hammers have recently been linked with the Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

Signing a quality striker should be a top priority for the London club at the end of this season. Ideally, they should have invested last month.

They have been overly reliant on Michail Antonio for goals and the 30-year-old has had his fair share of injury problems this season. It will be interesting to see if David Moyes can navigate the remaining fixtures this season with his limited attacking options.

Get him in asap — WHU Reece ⚒ (@Reece_WHU_) February 10, 2021

Think he could be an amazing signing 🤞 — Steven Mitchinson (@S_M1tch) February 10, 2021

This would be so good — Gabes (@whugabes) February 10, 2021

Worth a punt #coyi — Colin Cousins (@ColindCousins) February 10, 2021