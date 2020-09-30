West Ham eyeing Rangers star, Vladimír Coufal bid rejected

West Ham United are interested in signing the Slavia Prague defender Vladimir Coufal.

The Hammers need to sign a right-back and it will be interesting to see if they can find someone before the transfer window closes.





Ryan Fredericks picked up a hamstring injury on Sunday and he is expected to miss the next few games.

West Ham a severely lacking in depth in the fullback department and it remains to be seen whether they return with an improved offer to sign the Czech international.

Apparently, West Ham tried to sign the player on a loan deal and Slavia are looking to include an obligation to buy in his contract.

According to 90min, West Ham have other alternate options and they could move for the Rangers star James Tavernier this summer.

The Rangers captain has been in fantastic form so far and it is highly unlikely that the Scottish giants will sanction his sale this late in the window.

Rangers will be hoping to challenge for the title this year and there is no way they would be prepared to weaken their squad right now.

The 28-year-old Rangers ace has six goals and three assists to his name so far this season.