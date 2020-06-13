West Ham expected to submit offer for Gonzalo Montiel

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Argentine full-back Gonzalo Montiel.

The player’s agent has now claimed that the Hammers are likely to make an offer for his client soon.





His agent said (via Sportwitness): “There are several teams that have called and are interested in Montiel. West Ham already sent an offer in January and I think they’ll also make one in this market. And on the Italian side an offer could also come”.

David Moyes needs to improve his defensive options and Montiel could prove to be a good signing for his team.

The likes of Fredericks are simply not good enough for an ambitious Premier League side and West Ham must look to bring in better players if they want to progress.

Montiel is highly talented and he could develop into a star for West Ham with a bit of coaching and experience.

The 23-year-old is a versatile player who can play as a right-sided winger as well. Furthermore, Montiel can play as a makeshift center back.

His versatility will be a bonus for West Ham during rotation and injuries.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can agree on a fee with River Plate in the coming months.

The player’s agent has revealed that Montiel could be available for a bargain this summer. Due to the current health crisis, his suitors are unlikely to pay the release clause and River Plate will have to settle for a lower fee.