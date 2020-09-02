West Ham, Everton and Arsenal linked with Rafinha

West Ham, Everton and Arsenal are thought to be keen on signing the Barcelona midfielder Rafinha.

The 27-year-old was on loan at Celta Vigo last season and Barcelona are looking to cash in on him this summer.





The player is thought to be keen on a move to England and the likes of Everton, West Ham could prove to be ideal destinations for him.

Apparently (h/t sportwitness), the three Premier League clubs have asked about the player and Barcelona are ready to sell for €16 million (£14m).

Rafinha needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football and David Moyes could certainly use someone like him.

The Hammers need to add more creativity to their midfield and Rafinha should prove to be a good addition for a reasonable price.

As for Everton, they are expected to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid and Rafinha might struggle to get regular first-team football at Goodison Park.

It would be a similar situation at Arsenal, who are well stocked in the attacking midfield department after the signing of Willian.

It seems that West Ham would be a better option for the player next season.

It will be interesting to see where the Barcelona midfielder ends up eventually. Rafinha picked up four goals and an assist this past season.