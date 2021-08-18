West Ham enter race to sign Layvin Kurzawa

Paris Saint Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa has been linked with a move away from the French club this summer and RMC Sport are reporting that West Ham have entered the race to sign the 28 year old left-back.

The Hammers could definitely use more depth in the defensive department and Kurzawa could prove to be a short term addition.

The 28 year old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at PSG for quite some time and he needs to leave the club in order to play more often.

Kurzawa could compete with Aaron Cresswell for the starting berth at West Ham this season. Increased competition for places will help both players perform at a high level and that can only benefit West Ham as a squad.

The 28 year old defender can play as a centre back as well as a left-sided winger and his versatility will be an added bonus for David Moyes and the Londoners.

He is a fringe player for PSG and it is fair to assume that the French outfit will be open to cashing in on him for the right price.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers come forward with a concrete offer for the 28 year old defender in the coming days.

A move to the Premier League is likely to be tempting for the left-back and West Ham could provide him with a quality platform to showcase his talents. The Hammers can offer him European football as well.

