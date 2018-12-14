Report: West Ham could make cut-price move for Danny Drinkwater in January

Danny Drinkwater was an integral part of the Leicester City side that won the Premier League title in 2015-16.
Chelsea splashed out £35m on transfer deadline day 2017 to secure his services in a bizarre attempt to improve squad depth. He went on to make only 12 Premier League appearances for the Blues.
He is yet start a game under new boss Maurizio Sarri, and a move away from Stamford Bridge looks likely. Sarri has made it clear that he doesn’t feature in his plans.
Drinkwater needs to find a club in the January transfer window. He is on a £100k-per-week wages, and has proven to be a tough man to get rid of.
Chelsea’s valuation for him has proved too high for any potential suitors. At the same time, the England international was happy with his fat wages at the London club.
According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United, who previously showed interest in him, could make another attempt to bring him to the London stadium in January.
Drinkwater is a very good player and would be a smart signing for the Hammers. West Ham could face strong competition from Fulham, as a reunion with Drinkwater’s former boss Claudio Ranieri is a possibility.