West Ham confident of signing Salomon Rondon

West Ham United are confident of signing Salomon Rondon this summer.
The Venezuelan was on loan at Newcastle this past season and he managed to impress for Rafa Benitez’s side.
WBA are likely to sell him permanently this summer and the Hammers are keen.
According to Daily Star, the club chiefs are confident of snapping up the experience forward in the coming weeks.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now. Rondon has a release clause of around 16.5 million pounds.
The likes of Everton, Wolves and Newcastle are keen on the player as well and they could make a move soon.
West Ham believe that they can offer him a reasonably good financial package. However, the likes of Wolves can offer him European football next season.
West Ham certainly need a striker like him and it would be a good bit of business.
Also, Manuel Pellegrini knows the player well from his time at Malaga. He should be able to bring out the best in Rondon if the move goes through.
Rondon scored 12 goals for Newcastle United last season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Hernandez and Carroll.