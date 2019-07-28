West Ham confident of signing Moussa Marega

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Porto striker Moussa Marega.
According to Daily Star, the player is a target for Newcastle United as well but the Hammers are confident of beating them to the striker. The player has a £27m release clause.
Marega had an impressive season with the Portuguese outfit last year and he could prove to be a handy addition to Pellegrini’s side.
West Ham have signed Haller this summer but they need another quality striker to cope with rotation and injuries.
The 28-year-old Porto ace would be ideal. He managed to score 21 goals last year and he has the physical attributes to shine in England.
West Ham have the ambition and the finances to tempt the player and it is no surprise that they are confident of signing him ahead of Newcastle.
The Magpies aren’t as lucrative as a project and Mike Ashley has often failed to back his manager in the transfer market.
It is safe to assume that West Ham are in a better position financially.
It will be interesting to see where Marega ends up eventually. Whoever signs him will have a quality striker on their hands next season.