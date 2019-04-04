West Ham closing in on Chilean midfielder Gary Medel

West Ham United are close to signing Gary Medel from Besiktas.
According to SuperHaber, the player is set to join up with his compatriot Manuel Pellegrini at the London club.
The report adds that the deal is on the verge of being completed. It seems he could be West Ham’s first summer signing.
Medel has been linked with a move to West Ham before and it seems that the Hammers are finally set to land their target.
The combative defensive midfielder has played in the Premier League before with Cardiff City and he should be able to settle in quickly.
West Ham could certainly do with a reliable defensive midfielder like him. Declan Rice has done exceedingly well in that position but the Hammers do not have any backups.
Medel would be an experienced back up for Rice. Also, the Chilean can play as a centre back and his versatility could prove to be vital.
It will be interesting to see how much the midfielder costs. The fee should be reasonable considering his age. Also, he will have just 12 months left on his deal at the end of this season.