West Ham close in on Tomas Soucek, Don Hutchison reacts

West Ham are close to wrapping up the signing of Tomas Soucek.
According to London Evening Standard, the player has been given the permission to travel to England for his medical with the Hammers. Moyes has also confirmed that the deal is close to completion.
The defensive midfielder will join West Ham on a loan deal and the Hammers will have the option to sign him permanently for a fee of around £17million.
It will be interesting to see how Soucek performs in the Premier League. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has the talent to adapt to English football and he is physically well equipped as well.
He is expected to partner Declan Rice at the heart of West Ham’s midfield. Mark Noble needs some help with the workload and Soucek’s arrival will allow Moyes to rest the experienced West Ham star from time to time.
The Hammers have had a poor season so far and they will need to turn their form around in the remaining matches. New signings will freshen up the side and give the fans some much-needed lift.
Former West Ham player Don Hutchison has reacted to the signing on social media.
His tweet read: “Good news Hammers fans Souchek done and dusted”.
He added: “West Ham now gotta scrap for their lives to stay up!!!!!! Then hopefully Fornals Haller Soucek with a couple of other signings in the summer. NEED A NO 9!!!!! Can kick on after a good pre-season”.
