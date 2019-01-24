Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham close in on Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez

24 January, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham have been linked with a move for the Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez.

According to Galicia Press (report translated by SportWitness), the player is now closing in a move to the London club.

The report adds that the transfer could be hours away from being completed.

West Ham are looking to bring in a striker as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic and Gomez would be a superb addition.

The £40m-rated Celta star has been in fine form since joining them and he is one of the most talented young attackers in Europe right now.

Arnautovic is angling for a move to China and it makes sense to get rid of a disinterested player. Pellegrini should look to move him on and bring in adequate replacements.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can pull off the move for Maxi Gomez. He could be a star for them in the long run.

The Uruguayan has scored 25 goals in 53 games for Celta Vigo so far.

Here is how the West Ham fans have reacted to the links with Gomez.

